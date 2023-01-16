Critics Choice Awards 2023: All the stunning outfits from the glitzy night

| Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Award shows are back with all the glitz and glamour. After the fashionably styled Golden Globes night, celebrities stepped out again for the Critics Choice Awards. After getting delayed for two months last year, the award event returned to its old time slot in January. The event organised at LA's Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday evening, saw biggies of the industry like Cate Blanchett, Amanda Seyfried, and Henry Golding, and all were looking amazing in their eye-catching attire.

Michael Yeoh, who looked stunning in a dramatic black and pink gown, was the evening's big winner. Quinta Brunson, Angela Bassett also made some heads turn on the red carpet.