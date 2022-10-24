Alec Baldwin slammed on social media for his tribute to late Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin has been slammed for his tone-deaf remembrance post of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin appears to have remembered the cinematographer on her first death anniversary but most felt it was rather inappropriate.



“One year ago today...” Baldwin recently captioned an Instagram photo of Hutchins operating a camera.



Hutchins was killed on October 21 2021 when Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the sets of 'Rust', which the actor was producing.

The Ukraine-born cinematographer, wife and mother were just 42 at the time. The incident also left 'Rust' director Joel Souza injured.

While Baldwin has received support from celebrities like Leslie Jordan, Cheryl Hines, Lesley Ann Warren, and Billy Bush, there were so many others who thought the tribute to Hutchins was strange and exploitative.

“Finish the heading ... One year ago today what? Very cold,” observed one user

“Seems exploitive given you’re getting all the attention from your fans instead of everyone focusing on her and her poor family,” said coffee_and_thrift.

“Is that the person u shot?” wrote troy17jones3.



The makers recently announced that the film would resume shooting in January 2023 but in a different location even as investigations continue on the case.