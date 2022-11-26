LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others mourn demise of actor Vikram Gokhale

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

File image of actor Vikram Gokhale

Follow Us

Story highlights

Soon after the news of his death broke, the showbiz world paid tribute to the late actor and shared their condolence with his family. 
 

Indian veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is no more. He was 77. The actor was undergoing treatment for multiple health issues at Pune's Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital. 

After his sad demise, the hospital has released a statement, reading: "We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. Our deep condolences.

Soon after the news of his death broke, the showbiz world paid tribute to the late actor and shared their condolence with his family. 

Akshay Kumar tweeted: ''Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Mission Mangal', had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti.''

×

Anupam Kher tweeted: ''विक्रम गोखले ! #VikramGokhale'' 

×

 

×

 

×

 

 

RELATED

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' may feature Tom Holland's Spidey! Here's what we know

JJ Valaya recalls designing costumes for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' with Ruth Carter

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at the age of 77