Aditi Rao Hydari wishes rumoured beau Siddharth on birthday with an adorable video; watch

Aditi Rao Hydari wished rumoured boyfriend Siddharth on Monday with a 'fun video' of the two goofing around the road while roaming around holding hands. The two actors are reportedly dating and have been spotted at various locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad in recent months but have remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship so far. On April 17, as Siddharth turned 43, Aditi shared a sweet birthday note and said the actor had the 'strongest purest heart.' Adding a video of the two jumping up and down in an unnamed city, Aditi wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday manicorn (unicorn emoji) To happiness always! movies, love, music, to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic, truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest siddu day (red heart emoji)." Diana Penty and Patralekhaa dropped red heart emojis on her post. Cyrus Sahukar added, "Happy happy birthday Sid have a super one brother."



While Aditi and Siddharth have not officially confirmed their relationship, they have made joint appearances at several industry events including the recent screening of Aditi's latest web series Jubilee. They also share photos and videos of each other on social media regularly.



They met while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Speaking to Curly Tales, Aditi had declined to elaborate on her relationship. She said, "What is there to clear the air? There is no air to clear. I just feel like why. There are certain things that are sacrosanct, and you don’t want to speak about them so you don’t. And people anyway assume what they want to assume. So let them, no problem.”



Both Aditi and Siddharth were previously married and got divorced. Aditi was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, while Siddharth was married to Meghna.