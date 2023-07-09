Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira talks about her depression, says 'I have mental health disorders in my family'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has never shied away from talking about her mental health battles, including depression. In 2020, Khan's daughter revealed that she had suffered from clinical depression for years and opened up about her long battle. Today, Ira has again talked about her depression and the support she got from her father, among other things.

Ira has launched the NGO Agastu Foundation, which provides help to people fighting depression and mental health disorders. She also revealed that her father helped her lay the foundation, and both her parents are a part of the advisory board of the organisation.

During her interview with The Times of India, Ira recalled her battle and how her mother pointed out her behaviour. She said, ''My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day.''



Ira added further, "I didn't tell anyone because they would be worried about me. This period was one-and-a-half years. Then I stopped eating food for four days.''

Ira Khan: I have mental health disorders in my family

Talking further, Ira shared that she still faces challenges, as she revealed that she has ''mental health disorders'' in her family.



"Every 8-10 months I will have a big crash. It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression. I had a very big dip in July last year. I had stopped taking my medication and also put on a lot of weight. I developed a mental block against working out," said Ira.

Ira's video on mental health

In 2020, Ira revealed that she had suffered from clinical depression for years. Sharing a video on her Instagram, Ira talked about her battle and said, ''Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor, and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now''.