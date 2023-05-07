A sweet tribute! Queen Camilla gave a heartfelt nod to her dogs with her coronation gown

A sweet tribute! Camilla is the new Queen of Britain. The Queen Consort was crowned along with her husband, King Charles III, in a Christian ceremony at the centuries-old Westminster Abbey. For the biggest day of her life, Camilla wore an elegant white gown through which she paid the most heartwarming tribute to her two family members, Any guesses who? Her rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth.



Made by her designer friend Bruce Oldfield, Camilla wore a white coat gown with beautiful ivory, gold, and silver detailing all over it. The dress, which was adorned with flowers detailing all over, featured well-embroidered gold dogs at the bottom.



For those who don't know, Camilla adopted Beth in 2011 and welcomed Bluebell into the family a year later from South London's famous Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.



Not just the dogs, but her dress also had the names of her children, Tom and Laura, and grandchildren, Gus, Freddy, Louis, Eliza, and Lola.



Royal expert Victoria Howard has shared a picture of Camilla's dress as she highlighted the names of her children embroidered on the dress.



Sharing the picture, Victoria wrote, ''Not only the embroidered dogs on Camilla's skirt but family names too—Gus, Freddy, Tom, Lola and Laura (it looks like). Lovely personal touch. Photo via @CoutureRoyals.''

Not only the embroidered dogs on Camilla's skirt, but family names too - Gus, Freddy, Tom, Lola and Laura (it looks like). Lovely personal touch.



Camilla arrived at the ceremony wearing a full-sleeve gown made of a special silk Peau de Soie. She topped off the look with matching silk shoes by British designer Elliot Zed, and the historic necklace that Queen Elizabeth wore to her coronation.



Known as "the Coronation Necklace," the necklace was created for Queen Victoria in 1858, according to The Court Jeweller.



Camilla also donned Queen Elizabeth's Robe of State, which was later changed to a Robe of Estate when she exited the Abbey with King Charles III.



Revealing the details of her dress, the Buckingham Palace statement read, ''Celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread, intertwine amongst the swathes of wildflowers. Embellishing the front hem area of the underskirt and the cuffs of each sleeve are the flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom—a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock. In designing the garment, Bruce Oldfield’s vision was to create a sophisticated and modern dress that showcases Her Majesty’s style and personality in its details. Her Majesty’s shoes were made by British designer Elliot Zed and are made of the same silk fabric as the dress."