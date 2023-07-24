Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh dance their hearts out in Dhindhora Baje Re Song

The Dhindhora Baje Re song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's upcoming romantic comedy-drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released. The teaser of this song was released on Sunday in which the makers revealed that the song will be released on Monday. The huge set and on-point choreography of the song is being liked by the audience. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have danced their way to the audience's hearts with Dhindhora Baje Re. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit the cinemas this Friday. With this film, Karan Johar has returned to the director's chair after seven years.

Durga Puja theme song

This 3-minute 26 seconds song has been composed on the theme of Durga Puja. Alia and Ranveer are seen in traditional outfits of red colour in Dhindhora Baje Re. A Maa Durga pandal is also visible in the song, where Rocky and Rani are seen dancing in front of a huge idol of Maa Durga. Apart from Ranveer-Alia, thousands of background dancers are also seen dancing.

Rawal and Bhumi Trivedi gave their voices

This song has been sung by famous singers Darshan Raval and Bhumi Trivedi. The music of Dhindhora Baje Re is given by Pritam and its lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Seeing this song, one will remember the song Dola Re Dola from Leela Bhansali's film Devdas.

Bookings underway

The team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently busy promoting the film and is leaving no stone unturned. Meanwhile, bookings for the film have also started.

Let us tell you that in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a rich Punjabi boy, while Alia plays a Bengali girl. The story deals with the two falling in love and trying to live with each other's family for a long-lasting marriage.

