Star Trek is getting its first-ever musical episode; read details inside

We finally have more information on Paramount+ upcoming musical Star Trek episode as the streamer released a new trailer for the upcoming episode of Strange New Worlds season two. The episode is titled Subspace Rhapsody. It is billed as the first-ever musical-themed episode. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Subspace Rhapsody will feature 10 original songs, plus a musical version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce.

Star Trek Comic-Con panel also showed a new clip from the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery, as well as a trailer for season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres on September 7 on Paramount+.