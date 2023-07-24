ugc_banner

Star Trek is getting its first-ever musical episode; read details inside

Jul 24, 2023

San Diego Comic-Con had a lot of exciting announcements from the Stark Trek world. 

We finally have more information on Paramount+ upcoming musical Star Trek episode as the streamer released a new trailer for the upcoming episode of Strange New Worlds season two. The episode is titled Subspace Rhapsody. It is billed as the first-ever musical-themed episode. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. 

Subspace Rhapsody will feature 10 original songs, plus a musical version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley and Tom Polce.

Star Trek

Star Trek Comic-Con panel also showed a new clip from the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery, as well as a trailer for season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres on September 7 on Paramount+.

Among other announcements, there is confirmation on the highly-anticipated crossover episode of Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks, in which Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome play their animated characters from the latter series in live-action for the first time. This too will be available to stream on Paramount+.

