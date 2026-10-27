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Indian Army to make its combat platforms smarter, deadlier and future-ready

Shivan Chanana
Authored By Shivan Chanana
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 11:14 IST | Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 13:32 IST
Indian Army to make its combat platforms smarter, deadlier and future-ready

Indian Army to make its combat platforms smarter, deadlier and future-ready Photograph: (PIB)

Story highlights

Highlighting modern warfare's evolution, Lt Gen Singh noted AI, drones, and precision tech are key, but military modernization must also boost existing equipment capabilities. 

The Indian Army is accelerating its push towards technology-driven warfare, with Western Command launching MECH TECH Seminar 2.0, an initiative aimed at making existing military platforms smarter, more lethal and more survivable. The initiative, themed “Transforming Existing Platforms for Future Combat,” was unveiled by Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh.

Giving Existing Platforms a Decisive Edge

Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, Lt Gen Singh said drones, artificial intelligence, precision weapons and emerging technologies are transforming modern battlefields. However, military modernisation must also focus on enhancing the capabilities of equipment already in service.

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“We cannot replace our entire fleet every time a new technology emerges, but we can certainly make the existing platforms smarter, stronger and more capable,” he said.

The objective is to harness Indian technological expertise to give existing combat platforms a decisive operational advantage.

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Soldiers’ Battlefield Needs to Drive Innovation

A distinguishing feature of MECH TECH 2.0 is its bottom-up, problem-first approach. Rather than beginning with available technologies, Western Command has identified operational challenges faced by soldiers and translated them into specific Problem Definition Statements.

These requirements will be shared with Indian industry, startups and academic institutions to encourage practical, affordable and innovative solutions.

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Boosting India’s Defence Innovation Ecosystem

The December 14–15 seminar at Chandimandir will provide opportunities to showcase technologies, exchange ideas and explore solutions tailored to operational requirements.

MECH TECH 2.0 reinforces the Indian Army’s commitment to enhancing combat effectiveness through indigenous innovation, strengthening India’s defence technology ecosystem and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About the Author

Shivan Chanana

Shivan Chanana

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Shivan Chanana

Shivan Chanana is a broadcast anchor and executive producer at WION, specialising in defence, strategic affairs and analysis of geopolitics. On WION channel, he features on World D...Read More

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