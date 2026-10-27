/Indian Army to make its combat platforms smarter, deadlier and future-ready

The Indian Army is accelerating its push towards technology-driven warfare, with Western Command launching MECH TECH Seminar 2.0, an initiative aimed at making existing military platforms smarter, more lethal and more survivable. The initiative, themed “Transforming Existing Platforms for Future Combat,” was unveiled by Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh.

Giving Existing Platforms a Decisive Edge

Highlighting the changing nature of warfare, Lt Gen Singh said drones, artificial intelligence, precision weapons and emerging technologies are transforming modern battlefields. However, military modernisation must also focus on enhancing the capabilities of equipment already in service.

“We cannot replace our entire fleet every time a new technology emerges, but we can certainly make the existing platforms smarter, stronger and more capable,” he said.

The objective is to harness Indian technological expertise to give existing combat platforms a decisive operational advantage.

Soldiers’ Battlefield Needs to Drive Innovation

A distinguishing feature of MECH TECH 2.0 is its bottom-up, problem-first approach. Rather than beginning with available technologies, Western Command has identified operational challenges faced by soldiers and translated them into specific Problem Definition Statements.

These requirements will be shared with Indian industry, startups and academic institutions to encourage practical, affordable and innovative solutions.

Boosting India’s Defence Innovation Ecosystem

The December 14–15 seminar at Chandimandir will provide opportunities to showcase technologies, exchange ideas and explore solutions tailored to operational requirements.