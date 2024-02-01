India's Agni Chopra credits NBA star Kobe Bryant after scoring four hundreds in first four Ranji matches

Mizoram batter Agni Chopra has become the first batter to score four centuries in first four games of Ranji Trophy (India's premier first class tournament) Plate Group. He's the son of famous Indian movie-maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and has shifted base from Mumbai to Mizoram in the ongoing season only. He has managed to score 105, 101, 114, 10, 164, 15, 166 and 92 in his first eight innings at a sensational average of 95 and a strike rate of 111.80. The batter also thanked deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant for inspiring him.

"4 years ago today we lost the greatest Los Angeles Laker of all time, Kobe Bean Bryant. 4 years later today, I scored my 4th hundred in my first 4 consecutive Ranji trophy games and raised up number 24. Thank you for inspiring me Mamba. You live on in us," wrote Chopra in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agni ♠️ (@agnidevchopra) × The move from Mumbai to Mizoram, however, is not lateral for junior Chopra. While Mumbai is one of the 32 Ranji teams which plays in Elite Group, Mizoram is one of the six teams in lower division Plate Group. The batter knows this fact and said that his aim is to take Mizoram to the Elite Group.

"People will say what they have to say but, at the end of the day, it's your performance and there are lot many players who are playing in the same division and not scoring that many runs. The standard is same for everyone," he told the news agency PTI.

"I think I am trying to be in present and my aim is to take Mizoram to Elite division. If we are in Elite division, then there is nothing to think about in terms of quality of bowling and I will play for Mizoram," added Chopra.

The batter also noted that everyone has been welcoming to him in Mizoram team and that he doesn't feel like an outsider.