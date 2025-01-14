The Indian Cricket Board wants its players to be held accountable for their poor outings during a series, for which they (the BCCI) have discussed launching a new performance-based variable pay, which will see players receiving a pay cut should they fail to deliver.

Advertisment

Per the latest reports, this idea was floated during the recently concluded BCCI review meeting in Mumbai attended by Ajit Agarkar (the chief selector), Rohit Sharma (Test captain), Gautam Gambhir (the head coach) and the board members.

Per an Indian Express report, this new pay structure is based on a corporate-style appraisal system, resulting in rewarding and punishing all based on their performances during a series.

“It was one of the suggestions given that players should be held accountable and if their performance is deemed not fit as per expectations, they should face variable pay-cuts,” a source close to the information revealed, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Advertisment

‘Players lacking intent’

Besides discussing ways to hold the players more accountable for their bad performances, there was a discussion on certain players’ intent towards playing Test cricket, something the board refuses to compromise on. Per the report, the board members discussed this idea to ensure the upcoming generation of cricketers must value Tests.

Also read | Rohit Sharma likely to play Ranji Trophy second leg opener for Mumbai

Advertisment

“There was discussion whether the current players were a bit indifferent when India loses a Test match. The team management understands the value of Test cricket, but many players don’t give too much importance to it,” the source added.

All these discussions were held in the wake of India’s lowest point in Test cricket in over a decade, where they lost six out of the last eight Test matches at home and away. While New Zealand whitewashed India across three matches in India (for the first time), the touring Indian Team surrendered the coveted BGT Down Under by losing 1-3 to Australia.

‘Incentives’

Early last year, the Indian board brought in an incentive-based system to lure in more players to feature in red-ball cricket amid a surge in inclination towards the shortest format with the growing culture of franchise-based T20 Leagues.

Per that BCCI incentive system, if a player features in more than 50 per cent of the scheduled Test matches in a season starting 2022/23, he would receive an incentive of INR 30 lakhs up and above the match salary, which further increases to INR 45 lakhs should the percentage rises to 75.

(With inputs from agencies)