Pat Cummins intends to stay as ODI skipper post ODI World Cup for Aussies; open to IPL return as well

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has opened up on his ODI captaincy role as the five-time ODI World Cup champions get ready for the semifinal clash against South Africa on Thursday (Nov 15). Cummins who took over the captaincy reign from Aaron Finch last year has been in impeccable form for the nation. Now on a seven-match unbeaten run in the tournament, Cummins has commented on his captaincy stance while also leaving the gates open for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Cummins on captaincy role

"Potentially, yeah. We'll chat about it," Cummins said while in conversations with the reporters during the practice session on Monday evening.

"We've been pretty open, me and Andrew and George around different times in the year you're going to have different priorities," said Cummins.

"This is a bit of a one-off year where there's three or four big off-season events. After here the focus shifts back to Test cricket for a fair while. Probably like we've done in the past, at times white-ball cricket is going to have to shift (as a priority) so we fully focus on Test cricket.

The Aussie pacer has an age scale on his side and could be available for the 2027 showpiece in Africa if injuries and workload management are worked out. However, captaincy pressure could be a decisive factor whether he leads the side in 2027 or not while several players like David Warner, Steven Smith, and others have already conceded this will be their last ODI World Cup.

IPL return for Cummins?

The 30-year-old also spoke on the IPL 2024 as he flagged his intentions to return to the mega-rich league before the T20 World Cup next year. IPL 2024 auctions will take place on Tuesday (December 19) in Dubai as the Aussie pacer targets a return before the World Cup.

"I feel like I haven’t played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways, I feel like I haven’t played my best T20 cricket for a little while.