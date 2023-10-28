South Africa's Aiden Markram had his heart in mouth for bit when he strolled out of the crease during the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan and Mohammad Rizwan shattered stumps. Pakistan, however, didn't appeal for a run out or stumping as Rizwan and Markram had a friendly laugh about the incident.

It happened in 17th over of the innings when Markram missed a pull shot off Haris Rauf. The ball went to the keeper and Markram tapped his foot back in the crease before strolling out. Rizwan, after a brief moment, threw the ball and it hit the stumps. Have a look at the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × The moment rekindled the sour memory of Ashes 2023 where Australia's Alex Carry ran out England's Jonny Bairstow the same way, leading to a furor by English fans. While England and Bairstow claimed that the ball was dead, Australia and Carry insisted that the batter had moved out without the completion of the play or ball being declared dead.

There were many opinions around the incident at that time and below are the rules which affect the decision taken by the umpires.

The ball becomes dead when it is finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or of the bowler.

The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.

Whether the ball is finally settled or not is a matter for the umpire alone to decide.

The ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 also follows the same rules and the main reason because of which Markram wasn't given out was no appeal from Pakistan team. If they had appealed, umpires were most likely to declare the ball dead as the keeper had collected the ball and took a few moments before throwing it on the stumps unlike Alex Carry.

Markram, batting at 34 that time, went on to score 91 and put his team in a commanding position before the Proteas stuttered and were nine down with still 11 needed. It was all good for them eventually as they went on to win the game by one wicket and rose to top of the points table.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE