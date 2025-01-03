New Zealand and Sri Lanka will kickoff the three-match ODI series on Sunday (Jan 5). After the three T20Is, the focus now shifts on the ODIs with the Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps set to commence their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy in the New Year under their recently-appointed white-ball skipper. For the Islanders, they will also be eager to make a statement after losing the T20Is.

The Black Caps will start as favourites, having a good mix of experienced and young players at their disposal. The series provides a good chance to many players to cement a place in NZ's Champions Trophy squad, to be in Pakistan and the UAE in Feb-March.

For SL, the Charith Asalanka-led side aren't part of the forthcoming showpiece event. However, they have had good success in white-ball formats in 2024 and will look to continue in a similar manner in 2025. Having already lost the three T20Is, the Lankans started the new calender year with a consolation win in the series finale on Jan 2 (Thursday). Hence, the visitors will be eager to carry on with the winning momentum.

When is the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will commence on Sunday (Jan 5).

Which stadium will host the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

What time will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI start?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 11:30 AM local time (3:30 AM IST).

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match on TV?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Sony channels in India.

Where to watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming online on OTT?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

Squads

New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Mitchell Santner (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Hay (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, William O'Rourke

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Lahiru Kumara, Eshan Malinga