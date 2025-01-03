Match 23 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition will see the Melbourne Renegades host the Melbourne Stars on Saturday (Jan 4) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. Both the sides haven't had the best of starts as the ongoing edition enters the crucial halfway mark.

Talking about the Renegades, the Will Sutherland-led side lost their last clash to Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne. Riding on opener Josh Brown's 66, the Melbourne franchise only managed 142-9 in 20 overs, which was easily chased by the Strikers with Chris Lynn smashing an impressive 51-ball 88. So far, the Renegades have played five encounters, winning two and losing the other. They are at the fifth spot with a Net Run-Rate (NRR) of +0.547.

The Marcus Stoinis-led Stars have been disappointing in the ongoing competition Down Under. They have only won a solitary game, out of six. They are, however, coming into this game on the back of a five-wicket win over Brisbane Heat to open their account. Opting to bowl first, the Stars restricted the Brisbane franchise for 149-7 and chased down the score with 11 balls to spare, thanks to fifties from Daniel Lawrence and Stoinis.

The Stars are at the bottom of the eight-team competition.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE STREAMING DETAILS OF THE CLASH:

Which stadium will host the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars match?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne.

What time will the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars match start?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars match will start at 7:15 PM local time (1:45 PM IST).

Where to watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars match on TV?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Jacob Bethell, Josh Brown, Laurie Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert, Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Tom Curran, Hamish McKenzie, Adam Milne, Brody Couch, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Jonathan Merlo, Joel Paris