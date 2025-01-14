James Anderson, 42, signed a new one-year contract extension with Lancashire, making him eligible for a T20 return after over a decade. Having not played competitive cricket since his international retirement in July last year, Anderson opted to register for the IPL auction in December, going unsold. He, however, with Lancashire deal, will play in the County Championship and T20 Blast.

Anderson joined England’s backroom staff for the remainder of home summer before the ECB extended his contract until the conclusion of the Pakistan tour.

"I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season. This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to,” Anderson said.

"I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April.

"I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and to have the chance to walk out and bowl in front of our Members and supporters again this summer is going to be really special,” he continued.

Anderson made his Lancashire debut 24 years ago in 2001. Last year, he made just one County appearance and returned with 8 for 64 against Nottinghamshire at Southport.

'Fanastic to return'

Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket performance, said he spoke with James about his potential return to the club and that with him agreeing to extend his contract, the club feels great about having their oldest-serving cricketer back to where he belonged.

"We have been in open dialogue with Jimmy since his international retirement, and our position has been clear from the start. It is fantastic news for all connected with the club that he has chosen to continue his playing career with Lancashire.

"From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day, and he was just desperate to get back out on the park. As it stands, he is fully committed to the county season across both the County Championship and Vitality Blast this summer, and whilst we all recognise, he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Anderson is currently in Abu Dhabi with England’s white-ball squad ahead of their India tour and recently admitted (on Tailenders podcast) to be part of their backroom staff for the first showpiece event of the year – the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the UAE next month.

(With inputs from agencies)