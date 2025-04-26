KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday (Apr 26) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Interestingly, both teams are coming into the contest after a defeat in their previous game. So, here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the PBKS vs RCB contest.

KKR vs PBKS Match Preview

So far in the IPL 2025, KKR have won three matches out of the eight played. They are coming off a 39-run defeat against GT. On the other hand, PBKS are coming into the contest after a seven-wicket defeat against RCB. Both teams will look for a win, and it will be interesting to watch who wins the match and remains the top team.

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Macro Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head Record

Saturday's meeting between KKR and PBKS will be the 35th between the franchises. The former is leading the way with 21 wins. PBKS, on the other hand, has won 13 matches, with no contest ending in a no-result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has scored 263 runs with a strike rate of 185 in eight innings. He is in good form and scoring significant runs for Punjab, making him an ideal choice for the Captain

2. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is the leading run-scorer for KKR with 271 runs in IPL 2025. He scores quick runs in the powerplay and is expected to form well.

3. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is a great value addition to your team. He can contribute with the bat as well as ball and change the momentum of the game.

KKR vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Tips

Sunil Narine and Priyansh Arya are the two safest options to have on the team, as they both are in good form. They have been contributing consistently for their respect

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Team Analysis

KKR: The Kolkata Knight Riders are coming after a 39-run defeat against GT. They would look to come back to winning ways and stay alive in the tournament.

PBKS: Punjab Kings, after facing a defeat in their last encounter, will look to win and bounce back in the top 4 of the points table.

Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report

Eden Gardens is known for a batting-friendly pitch, especially in the first innings, with an average first-innings score of 193. Pacers may get help later, so the team that wins the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis

Batters: Rinku Singh, Angriksh Raghuvanshi, Shashank Singh,

All-Rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Nehal Wadhera

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Match Prediction: Who Will Win KKR vs PBKS?

KKR and PBKS both are coming after a defeat in their previous matches and will look for a win. Since the match is in Kolkata, we expect KKR to defeat PBKS, considering the home advantage.

