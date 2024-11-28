Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Kamran Ghulam struck a maiden one-day international century as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 99 runs in Bulawayo on Thursday to seal a 2-1 series victory. His 103 helped Pakistan reach 303-6 in 50 overs at Queens Sports Club -- a total Zimbabwe never looked like bettering and were all out for 204 in 40.1 overs.

It was Pakistan's 56th victory in 65 ODIs against Zimbabwe.

After losing a rain-shortened first match in the southern city by 80 runs last Sunday, the tourists bounced back to wallop the home team by 10 wickets two days later.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said: "I am proud because we lost the first game and expectations from the country were high. We came back to win the series and that has given us confidence. Away matches are always difficult, always different from home."

Pakistan won the toss, opted to bat and after the loss of opener Saim Ayub with 58 on the scoreboard, Ghulam took centre stage.

Initially cautious, the No. 3 batter gradually accelerated the run rate and put on 54 for the second wicket with opener Abdullah Shafique.

Having posted a half century, Shafique fluffed an attempted sweep and was trapped leg before by Pakistan-born all-rounder Sikandar Raza. His 68-ball knock included a six and five fours.

Torment

Ghulam continued to torment the Zimbabwe bowlers with various partners, striking four sixes and 10 fours off 99 deliveries before becoming the fourth Pakistani wicket to fall, caught at deep cover by Clive Madande off Richard Ngarava.

Raza and Ngarava took two wickets each for Zimbabwe, but at a heavy cost, conceding 102 runs between them. The last five overs were particularly expensive as Pakistan added 69 runs.

Zimbabwe began disastrously in response to the formidable Pakistan total, with openers Joylord Gumbie and Dion Myers out and just 10 runs on the board.

Veteran captain Craig Ervine made 51 in a 63-ball stand that included six boundaries, one six before dragging an Aamer Jamal bouncer on to the leg stump.

Raza, often the Zimbabwe saviour, also fell to Jamal for 16, caught at deep square leg after mistiming a short delivery from the fast medium pacer.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan begin a three-match Twenty20 international series in Bulawayo on Sunday. The tourists then head to South Africa for an eight-match all-formats tour, including two Tests.

