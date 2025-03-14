Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals have announced T20 World Cup 2004 and Champions Trophy 2025 winning all-rouder Axar Patel as their new captain ahead of the 2025 season. The new IPL season begins on March 22 when defedning champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Delhi was the only franchise who haven't announced their captain so far with all nine teams already settled on who will lead them in IPL 2025.

"It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I'm deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me," Axar said in a statement released by DC.

"I've grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward.

"Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential. We have plenty of leaders in the group, which is also very helpful for me, and I can't wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season for the Capitals, backed by the immense love and support of our fans," he added.

Previously, Axar had led DC in one off game in the 2024 season but faced a loss in it. The 31-year-old has also led his team Gujarat in 23 domestic matches across formats, with most recently being in T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Axar is the most experience player for DC with 82 games after Rishabh Pant's departure in the IPL auction in November last year. He scored 235 runs last season and took 11 wickets as well.

Axar's stocks has risen sharply in the national set-up in the recent times so much so that he now bats at number five for India in the ODIs. He is seen as direct replacement for Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm orthodox bowling and useful batting down the order.