Mumbai Indians crushed Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs to end the home team's playoffs hopes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Jaipur on Thursday (May 1).

Batting first, MI scored 217 for two. In reply, RR were all out for 117 in 16.1 overs as MI closed in on securing a playoffs berth - their sixth win on the trot.

MI's top four lit up Jaipur

MI rode on brisk half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (53 off 36 balls) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) as the duo added 166 runs in almost 12 overs for the opening wicket, After both of them departed inside five balls, RR did have an opening but could not make use of it.

Skipper Hardik Pandya joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav in the middle as the pair added unbeaten 94 runs off the remaining 44 balls. Both the players finished not out on 48 in exact 28 balls.

RR could never get going in chase

Last match's hero Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a second-ball duck and RR could never really get going. By the tie powerplay ended, half of home side was back in the dugout for just 62 runs on the board.

The chase was never going to happen and it was a matter of time before MI bowled them out for 117 in 16 overs - the delay was largely caused by Jofra Archer's 27-ball 30 innings - the highest individual score for RR on the night.

With the loss, RR's dream of making it to the playoffs shattered while Mumbai took one step closer to it. The five-time champions now sit top of the 10-team points table with seven wins in 11 games including six wins in last six matches.

The turnaround is sensational given that MI had lost four of their first five games to start the IPL 2025 season.

