In a move promoting cross-pollination of skillsets of various formats of the game, a top performer in street tennis cricket, Abhishek Kumar Dalhor, who played for the Majhi Mumba franchise in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), has joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a net bowler for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Abhishek, the most expensive player in ISPL history, emerged as one of the standout performers in the league. He impressed everyone with his pace, consistency, skill and match-winning ability. A vital part of Amitabh Bachchan-owned Majhi Mumbai’s title-winning campaign in season 2, held earlier this year, Dalhor has quickly become a household name among cricket fans.

Who is Abhishek?

Across two seasons, the Ambala-born cricketer struck 324 runs and claimed 33 wickets in just 19 matches. His outstanding contributions earned him the player of the tournament award in season 1 and the best bowler of the tournament award in season 2.

Abhishek's journey from playing street tennis cricket to becoming a fan favorite is nothing short of inspiring. Hailing from a middle-class background, he began his career in street cricket like countless other hopefuls and went on to play in various local tournaments across the country. But it was the ISPL that truly changed his life and turned him into a household name.

From the streets of Haryana to the big stage of ISPL, and now stepping into the IPL ecosystem, Abhishek’s journey is a great example of how the ISPL has been revolutionising grassroots cricket in India.

