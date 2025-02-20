Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has spoken on his retirement plans from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, who retired from international cricket across all formats in 2019, has continued to play IPL for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Since last two seasons, however, the speculations around his eminent retirement has grown multi-folds.

“I've retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is I just want to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years, you know, I will be able to play,” Dhoni's said on Wednesday (Feb 19) during an event as reported by news agency PTI.

“I want to enjoy it, how I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 o'clock (in the afternoon) was sports time, so we'll go and play cricket more often than not.

“But if the weather doesn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence… (but it is) easier said than done,” Dhoni added.

Dhoni to play another IPL?

By Dhoni's comments, it is clear that the talismanic wicketkeeper-batter will be playing the IPL for at least a couple more years including the IPL 2025. He has, however, quit the captaincy for CSK which has been given to young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad since IPL 2024.

Ahead of the IPL mega auction in November 2024, Dhoni was also retained by CSK as an uncapped player - a policy that BCCI brought back for retired India players.

Under Dhoni, CSK became one of the most successful IPL franchises - winning five titles. Dhoni is also India's most successful skippers and the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball titles - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013.