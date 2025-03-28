Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran, in the two matches played so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, has become a menace for bowlers. The batter has faced only 56 balls in total but managed to hit 145 runs off them at a sensational strike rate of 258.

Pooran has also hit 13 sixes in two matches or roughly one every four balls. This is in stark contrast to his 2021 IPL season where he could manage only five sixes in 76 balls he faced in 11 innings. The batter, when asked about his prowess, seemed very casual and dismissed working on his bat speed especially to hit sixes.

"I've never worked on my bat speed, I'm just blessed with incredible talent," he said after his match-winning 26-ball 70 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday (Mar 27).

"I am really happy that I have put in the work over the years, and I am getting the reward on the cricket field and winning games for my team as well," he added as LSG won the match by five-wickets - their first win of the season after losing the first game by one wicket against Delhi Capitals.

"I just try my best to get in good positions and if it's there, just time the ball nicely. In the last nine years, I have been working on my craft. Obviously, I have been getting the opportunity to bat higher up in the powerplay as well. It is really important to cash in when the wicket is nice and obviously when the match-up is there you try your best to execute your skills," Pooran further explained.

The batter has come of age for LSG since playing for the first time in 2019. He scored 499 last year in 14 games at a strike rate of 178 but given his form in the two games, he'd bound to break many more records.