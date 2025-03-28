Former India spin great Harbhajan Singh has picked his number one T20 cricketer, and it is neither Australia opener Travis Head nor India’s Suryakumar Yadav. Bhajji, as the fans often call him, took to his social media handle (X) just after SunRisers Hyderabad’s home game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 to name his numero uno player in the shortest format, and to everyone’s surprise, it’s not even an Indian.

T20 cricket has seen several great players over the years, with the most belonging from the Caribbean Islands, including the ‘Universe boss’ Chris Gayle. However, since he had left playing competitive cricket, his national teammate seemed to have occupied the vacant spot, and it was none other than Nicholas Pooran.

Pooran played a match-winning inning against SRH at their home ground on Thursday, scoring a brilliant 70 off 26 balls while chasing, hitting six sixes and as many fours. After last year’s lop-sided game in Hyderabad, where the hosts chased 166 inside ten overs with all wickets remaining, the touring LSGH had plenty to play for.

Unlike the previous time, SRH batted first, scoring a fighting 190 for nine in 20 overs, with Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma top-scoring for the hosts. Though this was a match-winning total for most teams on most venues, it was an under-par score for SRH, which registered the second-highest team total in the tournament history in their last game.

Harbhajan praises Pooran

Chasing 191, LSG needed a brilliant start, and despite losing opener Aiden Markram inside the second over, LSG got one, thanks to a 116-run stand between Mitchell Marsh and Pooran in just 43 balls.

While Marsh played aggressively, not enough per his partner’s standards, Pooran’s onslaught inside the Powerplay almost sealed the game for Lucknow. The left-handed batter spared none, taking the attack to the pacers and spinners one after the other. Such was the impact of his inning that SRH captain Pat Cummins began looking clueless about what to do next.

Although Pooran departed inside the ninth over, the remaining LSG batters ensured the side was crossing the line eventually, winning this high-scoring tie by five wickets.

Taking to X, Harbhajan wrote, Currently Nicholas Pooran is the best player of T20 format . Period ! @nicholas_47 ♠️ @IPL

Meanwhile, with 145 runs from two outings thus far, Pooran is the highest orange cap holder in IPL 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)