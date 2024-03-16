IPL 2024: Mitchell Starc ready for 'new challenge' with Kolkata Knight Riders in upcoming season

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is excited for his return in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he'll be turning up for Kolkata Knight Riders. Starc, who is back in the cash-rich league after an eight-year hiatus, was bought in December 2023 auction for a record sum of around $3 million (INR 24.5 crore) after intense bidding. He last played in the IPL in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The pacer was expected to join KKR in 2018 but pulled out eventually.

"It's been 8 years, I think. Back to KKR where I was supposed to be in 2018. So I'll be back there for the chance to pull on the gold and purple. I guess my memories are a few and far between of back in 2014 and 2015 with RCB but yeah, really excited to get stuck in. Obviously, a new group of players. A bunch of guys I certainly haven't met or been able to work with before," Starc told cricket.com.au ahead of the season.

"A couple of guys that I've, international guys that I've played against and come across. Yeah, it's gonna be exciting. It's definitely a new challenge. But yeah, it'll be exciting. It's always a bit of a circus when it is the best T20 league in the world. So, yeah I look forward to it," he added.

The 10-team tournament starts March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on RCB. KKR play their first match the next day on March 23 against SunRisers Hyderabad.