IND vs ENG: Ex-skipper Michael Vaughan wants England batter to sit and take advice from Joe Root on batting

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan says that the English team currently on tour of India should seek advice from Joe Root on how to bat in the last Test of the five-match series which starts March 7 in Dharamsala. The comments come from Vaughan after Root ditched England's ultra aggressive Bazball and went to score a hundred in the last Test in Ranchi.

"I hope that the rest of the England batters sit with him or advice and ask him 'what is it that you did in Ranchi that you did not do in the last 3 Test matches' because it was a different Joe Root," said Vaughan to sports news outlet Cricbuzz.

"I hope what England don't do is - that they say, 'we should have gone harder'. I would disagree with that, I would say that England need to play smarter at times. You look at Joe Root's innings, he was knocking it around, playing technically correct, obviously he has got boundary options," he also added.

Root, however, had a horrible start to the series with the scores of 29,2,5,16,18 & 7 in the first six innings before hitting 122 not out in the first innings of the fourth Test. Root, arguably England's best batter, was criticised heavily for throwing his wicket away at crucial moments in the game, especially in the third Test where he got out on reverse ramp shot.

His innings in Ranchi, however, was unlike England's current attacking mindset and he reaped rewards for that. The century although wasn't enough as England are currently trailing 1-3 in the series after losing three Tests back-to-back despite making a winning start in the series.