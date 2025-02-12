England's experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid once again got the better of Virat Kohli, dismissing the Indian star for the 11th time in international cricket during the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
With this dismissal, Rashid has now joined New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood as the bowlers who have troubled Kohli the most, with all three having dismissed him 11 times across formats.
In the Ahmedabad encounter, Rashid deceived Kohli with a well-flighted delivery that turned sharply, taking the outside edge before being safely caught by wicketkeeper Phil Salt. This marked the second consecutive match in which Rashid had dismissed Kohli in a similar manner, having also outfoxed him in the second ODI in Pune.
Rashid’s record against Kohli is spread across all formats—five dismissals in ODIs, four in Tests, and two in T20Is. His ability to generate sharp turn and vary his deliveries has made him one of the most effective spinners against the Indian batting maestro.
Earlier in the match, Kohli reached his 73rd ODI half-century in just 50 balls, following opener Shubman Gill’s outstanding performance. Gill, who had scored back-to-back fifties, went on to convert his knock into his seventh ODI century off 95 deliveries.
Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a century in the previous match, fell early for just one run.
At the time of writing, India stood at 214/2 in 30 overs, with Gill unbeaten on 105 and Shreyas Iyer nearing his fifty at 49.
Bowlers who have dismissed Kohli the most:
Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 11 dismissals in 37 matches
Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 dismissals in 29 matches
Adil Rashid (England) – 11 dismissals in 34 matches
Moeen Ali (England) – 10 dismissals in 41 matches
James Anderson (England) – 10 dismissals in 37 matches
(With inputs from agencies)