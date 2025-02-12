England's experienced leg-spinner Adil Rashid once again got the better of Virat Kohli , dismissing the Indian star for the 11th time in international cricket during the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With this dismissal, Rashid has now joined New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Australia’s Josh Hazlewood as the bowlers who have troubled Kohli the most, with all three having dismissed him 11 times across formats.

Also Read: 'We win, you lose': PCB Chairman hits back at social media trolls



In the Ahmedabad encounter, Rashid deceived Kohli with a well-flighted delivery that turned sharply, taking the outside edge before being safely caught by wicketkeeper Phil Salt. This marked the second consecutive match in which Rashid had dismissed Kohli in a similar manner, having also outfoxed him in the second ODI in Pune.