Here's why Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were dropped from BCCI's central contract

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors were not happy with Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan making themselves unavailable for selection and hence were dropped from the list of centrally contracted players. Both Iyer and Kishan were not named in the list of 30 players who received the board's central contract on Wednesday (Feb 28). The board, in a statement, also advised the newly contracted players to participate in domestic games when not on national duty.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," read the BCCI statement.

Notably, Kishan has been on personal time off since India's tour of South Africa in December 2023 and hasn't played in domestic first-class tournament Ranji trophy. He, however, has been practicing with Hardik Pandya for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Both Pandya and Kishan play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Iyer, on the other hand, most recently played for India in the first two Tests of the ongoing five-match series against England. The batter was reported to have complained about playing long innings and was dropped from the squad of the next three Tests. Iyer, although, did not appear for his Ranji side Mumbai but went to his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' pre-season training camp.

He had opted out of Mumbai's last Ranji fixture due to back spasms but the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had cleared him of any injury. The batter, however, will be playing Mumbai's upcoming Ranji trophy semi-final game.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo on axing Iyer and Kishan, a BCCI source said: "The selectors don't doubt their ability. But if the NCA is saying you are fit and you are not making yourself available for the Test series, how can the BCCI offer you a contract?

"After the IPL, if they happen to get selected and fulfil the criteria of the number of matches required for a pro-rata contract, they will be awarded a contract," added the source.

Apart from the 30 centrally contracted players divided into four grades, namely: A-plus, A, B and C, five pacers namely Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa have been recommended for a fast bowling contract.

The board also said that in its release that the players who fulfill a minimum criteria of playing 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is in the specified time period will automatically be included in the Grade C list on pro-rata basis.