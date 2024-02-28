BCCI drops Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from central contract. Check full list of players

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been dropped from the list of centrally contracted players of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The list was announced by the board on Wednesday (Feb 28) for the season from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. A total of 30 players were named in the list with a fast bowling contract for five pacers including Akash Deep who made his debut in the fourth Test of ongoing England series in Ranchi.

The BCCI also advised the players to turn up in the domestic cricket when they are not engaged in the national duty. This comes as both Iyer and Kishan did not feature in the first-class tournament (Ranji Trophy) for their respective teams i the recent times.

"The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team," read the release.

The 30 players have been divided into four grades, namely: A-plus, A, B and C. Here's the full list of players in each grade:

Grade A+ (4 players): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A (6 players): R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B (5 players): Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C (15 players): Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Additionally, the board also said that in its release that the players who fulfill a minimum criteria of playing 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is in the specified time period will automatically be included in the Grade C list on pro-rata basis.

It means that Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan will be eligible for the BCCI Grade C contract if they make it to the playing XI of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala which start march 7. Both the players have already featured in the two Tests of the ongoing series