Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik joins coaching staff of England A team

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be joining England Lions' coaching staff for the first nine days of their upcoming tour of India. The Lions will be playing one tour match and three unofficial Tests against India A from January 12 to February 4 in Ahmedabad. The Lions' tour overlaps with Ben Stokes-led England senior squad's five-Test series against India which starts from January 25.

This is the first time Karthik will be performing a role in coaching staff. His role would be of a batting consultant from January 10-18 during which he will impart wisdom about Indian conditions and pitches to England Lions players. Karthik, who now has a successful career as a commentator, last played a Test for India in 2018. His 26-Test long career which spanned from 2004 to 2018, includes two tours of England - in 2007 and 2018.

"It's great to have such a strong coaching group supporting our players for what should be an exciting challenge versus India A," England Men's Performance Director Mo Bobat said an ECB release. "The group has a deep and diverse set of experiences and expertise.

"It's fantastic to have Dinesh Karthik with us for a part of our prep period and leading into the first Test. I'm sure the lads will love spending time with him and benefiting from his experience of what it takes to be successful at Test level in India," he added.

Apart from Karthik, the support staff includes five more people: Neil Killeen – Head Coach, Richard Dawson – Assistant Coach (10th – 19th January), Carl Hopkinson – Assistant Coach, Ian Bell – Batting Consultant (From 18 January) and Graeme Swann – Mentor.