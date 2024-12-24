London, UK

England Test team captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for three months owing to recurrence of a hamstring tear as confirmed by the England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday (Dec 23).

Stokes, who was recently excluded from England’s white-ball series against India and the Champions Trophy 2025 squad is expected to return in May for the Test series against Zimbabwe.

The 33-year-old will also miss the upcoming SA20 season having limped off during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Stokes out for three months

"Something else to overcome…go on then!!!!!!!!

"I’ve got so much more left in this tank and so much more blood sweat and tears to go through for my team and this shirt. There’s a reason I have a Phoenix permanently inked on my body. See you on the field to fuck some shit up," Stokes wrote on his X handle.

In the England squad announced on Sunday (Dec 22), the veteran all-rounder was not considered for the Champions Trophy 2025 while also sitting out of the India tour prior to the big ICC tournament.

Stokes has been struggling with a hamstring injury in the last few months and felt the recurrence of it during the New Zealand tour.

While Stokes sits out of the upcoming tours in the New Year, another veteran Joe Root has returned to the ODI set-up.

Root has not played for England since the 2023 ODI World Cup, however, with England pushing for another ICC trophy in white-ball cricket, Root’s inclusion comes as a big X-factor. He was part of the England side that won the 2019 ODI World Cup and played a key role for Eoin Morgan’s side.

England squad for Champions Trophy

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, and Mark Wood.