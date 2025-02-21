India vice-captain Shubman Gill continued his sublime form as he scored his second consecutive ton and eighth overall to take the team home against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy on Feb 20 in Dubai. Gill is now fastest to eight ODI tons for India, taking as many as 60 innings less than Sachin Tendulkar. Before Gill, the same record rested with Shikhar Dhawan who had reached the milestone in 57 innings.

Advertisment

List of Players Fastest to 8 ODI Tons for India

Shubman Gill - 51 innings

Shikhar Dhawan - 57 innings

Virat Kohli - 68 innings

Gautam Gambhir - 98 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 111 innings

Gill reached his hundred off 125 balls - the slowest for India in ODIs since 2012. Before him, Sachin's 138-ball hundred against Bangladesh was the slowest for India in 2010.

Advertisment

Champions Trophy, IND vs BAN: India batter Virat Kohli failed with bat but still creates a record

This was also Gill's fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODI. Ahead of the match against Bangladesh, the Indian batter scored 87, 60 and 112 in three ODIs against England. Gill eventually finished at 101 not out.

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets

Advertisment

India won their opening match of the Champions Trophy by six wickets. For Men in Blue, Mohammed Shami starred with the ball as he took 5/53 and played a key role in bowling out the opposition for 228.

On the way to his five-for, Shami also became the fastest to take 200 ODI wickets in terms of number of balls bowled and second fastest in terms of number of games played.

Chasing the total, India skipper Rohit Sharma gave the team a quick start and added 50 plus for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill. After Rohit got out for a quickfire 41 and Kohli was dismissed shortly, Gill took over the innings and stayed unbeaten throughout.

India next play Pakistan in a blockbuster clash on Sunday (Feb 23) in Dubai.