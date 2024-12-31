Match 18 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition will see the Hobart Hurricanes host the Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Wednesday (Jan 1). The Sixers will start as favourites heading into this game, with a flawless run so far in the ongoing T20 competition in Australia.

The Sixers have started on a great note, winning four games in a row. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have two wins from three encounters. While the Sydney franchise are at the top spot, the Hobart squad is at the sixth spot. The Sixers are coming into this game on the back of an eight-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat whereas the Nathan Ellis-led side beat Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs in their previous clash.

Which stadium will host the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match start?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match will commence at 10:45 AM local time (5:15 AM IST).

Where to watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match on TV?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Akeal Hosein, Todd Murphy, Jackson BirdBenchJack Edwards, Joel Davies, Mitchell Perry