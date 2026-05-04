/'Grateful to almighty': How Babar Azam guided Peshawar Zalmi to PSL 2026 title for maiden trophy as captain

Babar Azam, Pakistan's premier batter, has finall won a trophy as a captain. He led Peshwar Zalmi to Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 win on Sunday (May 3) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore against Hyderabad Kingsmen to check one item off his bucket list. Often compared to modern great and India batter Kohli by his fans, Babar has achieved the title win as captain before Kohli - who has never won an ICC tournament or Indian Premier League (IPL) as captain. Kohli, nonetheless, remains not only one of the best batters ever to play, especially in white-ball but also a highly successful captain with wins U-19 ODI World Cup and Test tour in Australia under his belt.

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Babar lets bat do talking in PSL 2026

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Babar led the team from the front, scoring tournament-high 588 runs in 11 innings at an average of 73.50 and strike rate of nearly 146. He his three fifties and two hundreds in the season with a highest of 103. Babar's form was a cause of concern after a horrible 2026 T20 World Cup where scored just 91 runs in six innings. The batter, however, showed up when it mattered the most and took Peshawar Zalmi to their second PSL title. For Babar, it was his third PSL title as a player, having already won one title each with Islamabad United in 2016 and Karachi Kings in 2020.

What Babar said after win?

Babar has led in PSL since 2022 and has been captain of Pakistan in multiple ICC as well as ACC tournament but never managed to win a tournament. After the PSL 2026 title as the captain, he remarked: "I have a firm belief that you get what is destined for you. It can take some time or come to you quickly, but one should remain grateful to the almighty."