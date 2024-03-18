Youngest millionaire? Narayana Murthy gifts 4-month-old grandson Infosys shares worth $28.9 million

The founder of Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy, gifted his four-month-old grandson Ekagrah Rohan Murthy 15,00,000 shares of his company which are worth Rs 240 crore ($28.9 million) which may make the infant India's youngest millionaire.

The four-month-old Ekagrah, son of Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan, is now the owner of a 0.04 per cent stake in India's second-largest IT services company, according to regulatory filings.

Ekagrah is Narayana and philanthropist Sudha Murty's third grandchild.