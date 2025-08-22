Who is Avadhut Sathe, trading guru under Sebi's radar?

A Sebi enforcement team raided the house of trader and market influencer Avadhut Sathe in Maharashtra's Karjat. Sathe was under Sebi's scanner for months. The operation began on Wednesday morning and went on till Thursday evening, after which his digital devices and trading data were seized for forensic analysis. The action was reportedly carried out to send a signal that the market regulator wouldact against those who mislead retail traders under the garb of financial education.

Who is Avadhut Sathe?

Avadhut Sathe is a Pune-based financial influencer. He is known for imparting trading lessons to budding retail traders who want to earn money from the stock market. He is well-known for his unique style of delivering their lectures.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He is a flamboyantmarket coach who would often start dancing in his videos. He offers courses in Hindi, Marathi, and English, and has trained around 18000 people about the nitty-gritties of the stock market.

Avadhut Sathe: From a middle-class background to fame

Most of his target audience is people from middle-class backgrounds. Sathe, 52, is an engineer. He, however, is a trader by passion.

He once told ET that a financial war had been underway in which traders could be a person's biggest weapon.

He was born in a chawl in central Mumbai'sDadar.

He worked as a software engineer and lived in Singapore, Australia,and the United States. He later returned to India.

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy

He began investing and lost money during the initial trading sessions. He left his job in 2007 and became a full-time trader and teacher.

He later started Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA), which has trained thousands of people across India. His teaching course involves four modules of one month each. Each is priced at Rs 18,000.