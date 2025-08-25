Which region in India has the largest number of stock market investors? NSE reveals

With the growth in the number of investors due to increased financial education, the number of people investing in the stock market has increased exponentially in India. However, in some regions, the popularity of these investment instruments is more than the others. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has published a report that shows the growth of retail investors in India's major regions.

NSE revealed that North India has more investors in the stock market than any other region in the country. As of July of this year, this region has over 4.3 crore registered investors.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also said that the growth in the number of investors in the region was 20 per cent year-on-year. Howdid other regions perform?

It said the number of investors in West India was 3.5 crore, South India was 2.4 crore, and East India was 1.4 crore.

"North and South India posted over 20 per cent growth in investor numbers," it added.

11.8 crore people have invested in the National Stock Exchange by July of this year. In July, NSE added 15.1 lakh new investors, a rise of 19 per cent.

The report also pointed out that the total count of unique trading accounts crossed 23 crore in July. This figure captures all client registrations, as investors often register with multiple trading members. Despite a moderation in growth compared with last year, the recent trend has been encouraging.