US lawmakers introduce bill to severely sanction Huawei, Chinese 5G companies

Four United States lawmakers have introduced a bill "to severely'' sanction Chinese technological giant Huawei and untrustworthy Chinese 5G producers who engage in espionage against the US. The bill has been introduced by Republican senator Tom Cotton and backed by lawmakers including two democrats- Chris Van Hollen and Chuck Schumer.

"This bill would add these entities to the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, which would effectively freeze them from accessing the US financial system. Congressman Mike Gallagher (WI-08) introduced companion legislation in the US House of Representatives,'' a statement issued by Cotton said on Tuesday.

“We’ve made great strides in recent years at home and abroad in combatting Huawei’s malign attempts to dominate 5G and steal Americans’ data," Cotton added.

Pointing out that Huawei is an arm of Chinese intelligence, Cotton said that Huawei and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cannot be allowed to have access to Americans’ personal data and the country’s most sensitive defence systems.

"We must address the dire threat these Chinese companies pose to our national security,” Cotton further said in the statement.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that foreign companies that spy on the United States and violate its laws should face severe consequences, adding Huawei is a repeat offender.

"This bipartisan bill will bolster our national defences by further sanctioning Huawei and other similar bad actors seeking to undermine our security,” Hollen added.

