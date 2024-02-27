US FTC suing to block $25bn Kroger-Albertsons supermarket deal

The US Federal Trade Commission and eight states said on Monday (February 26) they are suing to block supermarket chain Kroger's $24.6 billion deal to buy smaller rival Albertsons, saying it would boost grocery prices for millions of Americans.

The deal, which would create a grocery empire with more than 4,000 stores, has drawn tough scrutiny from lawmakers and consumer groups worried about higher grocery prices, job losses, store closures and diminishing choice for consumers.

The FTC charged the deal will eliminate "fierce competition between Kroger and Albertsons "leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans."

Shares of Kroger were trading 1 per cent lower. Albertsons stock rose 0.3 per cent.

Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Wyoming are joining the commission’s federal lawsuit, the FTC said. The decision comes shortly after two US states - Colorado and Washington - sued to block the merger, citing concerns around higher prices for consumers.

Kroger has said retail giants such as Walmart and Amazon.com would become "even more powerful and unaccountable" if its merger with Albertsons was blocked.