Urban Company IPO listing: Gurugram-based firm's shares trading 63 per cent higher

Urban Company, India's home serviceplatform, achieved a valuation of $3 billion as its IPO was listed. The company's stock jumped 74 per cent, marking a stellar debut. At 11.30 am, the stock of the firm, whichmaintains a dominant position in India, was trading63 per cent higher than the listing price at Rs 179.

Urban Company's stock was listed at Rs 162.25 on the National Stock Exchange of India, which was a 57.5% premium on the issue price, higher than what experts anticipated. Urban Company is the only player in the home services market. The industry is expected to grow 22.4 per cent annually between 2023 and 2030.

The Gurugram-based company offers several home services, such as plumbers, house cleaning, garage cleaning, haircuts, and facials.

"Investor excitement stems from viewing this (Urban Company) as a structural long-term play on digital adoption and a proxy for the rising demand in home services," Aishvarya Dadheech, founder of Fident Asset Management, told Reuters.

Urban Company's IPO was subscribed 103.65 times, and it garnered bids worth $13 billion, showing investor confidence in the firm and the sector.

The Urban Company wants to utilise the funds raised through the IPO for building new technology and cloud infrastructure. It will also use the money for its offices and other corporate purposes.

The IPO of the firm is worth Rs 1900 crore. The company had set a price band of Rs 98 to 103.

