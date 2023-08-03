UBS lays off Credit Suisse investment bank staff, closes Houston office  

The scale of layoffs and the businesses affected were not specified by the source.

Apart from the layoffs in New York, UBS is also in the process of closing Credit Suisse’s investment bank’s office in Houston, Reuters sources added.

Sources further told Reuters that the New York office will now handle the oil industry on behalf of the Houston office. But no clarity was provided on the number of workers that have been impacted by the layoffs.

UBS and Credit Suisse refused to make comments on the matter.

The latest layoffs come following UBS’s government-backed acquisition of Credit Suisse in June. Ever since the acquisition was announced, UBS has been clear that the layoffs will lower the risk of Credit Suisse’s investment bank.

After the emergency acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS’s total employee count increased to nearly 120,000.

A Bloomberg report said that the bank has planned three rounds of cuts for 2023, with the July layoffs being the first and the other two could be carried out in September and October.

The Swiss banking giant hopes to save $6 billion in staff costs over the coming years through the job cuts.

(With inputs from agencies)