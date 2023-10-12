UAW halts Ford's Kentucky truck plant in surprise move amid labour negotiations 

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union brought Ford's largest global plant, the Kentucky truck plant, to a halt, disrupting the production of lucrative pickup trucks and large SUVs. This development marks a significant escalation in the UAW's four-week targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers, as reported by Reuters.

The UAW initiated the strike after the union claimed that Ford, the second-largest U.S. automaker, refused to make further concessions in contract negotiations. While automakers have offered substantial wage increases, inflation-linked pay hikes, and better compensation for temporary workers, the union's demands persist, including higher wages, the elimination of a two-tier wage system, and extending union representation to battery plants across all three auto giants.

"We had to choose to do things differently this way," Reuters quoted UAW President Shawn Fain as saying. "If the companies aren't going to come to the table and take care of the membership's needs, then we will react," he added.

The Kentucky truck plant is a key area for Ford, generating approximately $25 billion in annual revenue, which constitutes about one-sixth of the company's global automotive revenue. This unexpected strike has the potential to impact Ford's full-year profits adversely. Ford's stock faced a 2 per cent drop in after-hours trading following the announcement.

The UAW requested a new offer from Ford during a meeting held on Wednesday evening, further escalating the tensions. According to a Ford official, the company did not have a new offer ready.

"You just lost Kentucky Truck," Fain told the Ford official during the meeting.

According to Reuters, Ford responded to the strike, describing it as "grossly irresponsible but unsurprising given the union leadership's stated strategy of keeping the Detroit Three wounded for months through 'reputational damage' and 'industrial chaos.'"

The UAW's decision to shut down the assembly lines that manufacture Ford Super Duty pickup trucks and Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition large SUVs, all of which are high-profit vehicles, may potentially undermine the automaker's profitability.

Fain indicated that the union was prepared to strike at the GM assembly plant in Arlington, Texas, which produces Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Suburban, among other high-priced SUVs. The strike is also a warning to Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, whose wage and benefits offers fall short of those offered by Ford.

As negotiations continue, the labour disruption may continue to disrupt production for the automakers and their suppliers, with thousands of workers potentially being furloughed. Reuters reported that the UAW's strategy is keeping the automakers off balance, and it could be "uncharted territory" for both sides, as labour professor Harley Shaiken from the University of California, Berkeley, commented.

Before this recent development, the UAW had refrained from additional strikes against Detroit Three auto plants, citing GM's willingness to allow workers at joint venture battery plants to be covered by union contracts.

As the Detroit automakers prepare to report their third-quarter financial results between October 24 and 31, the UAW may use their expected robust profits as leverage in negotiations for a more favourable contract.

Separately, Ford's battery joint venture with South Korea's SK On, BlueOval SK, announced that it would provide higher wages for some workers at its Tennessee and Kentucky plants, offering a range of $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience.

(With inputs from Reuters)