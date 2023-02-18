Thousands of employees at Facebook parent company Meta receive subpar reviews, signals more job cuts: Reports

A report by the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, on Friday (February 17) claimed that Facebook parent company Meta gave thousands of employees below-average ratings in a recently concluded round of performance review. This comes months after the tech giant announced that it would fire 11,000 employees and after the recent poor reviews the company leadership believes that it would prompt more workers to quit in the upcoming weeks, reported the WSJ.

The people speaking to the publication also said that the company has also cut a bonus metric which is one of the several steps senior executives are taking after CEO Mark Zuckerberg dubbed 2023 as the “year of efficiency”. Additionally, the sources also told WSJ that the company leadership is hoping that the subpar reviews would lead to employees quitting in the upcoming week. However, if enough people do not quit, Meta may consider another round of layoffs, said the report.

“Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here,” said Zuckerberg, in a town hall last year. The sources also said that at least 10 per cent of employees in the company have been given a “meets most” rating and that this is the second lowest of the five possible ratings at Meta. Therefore, some employees have taken this as a sign to look for new job opportunities, reported WSJ citing anonymous sources.

This also comes months after a report by Insider citing two people familiar with the matter had made a similar claim and said that Meta wanted their managers to rank double the number of employees as low performing in their annual performance review. Additionally, the publication also reported that Meta will roughly double the number of employees receiving the downgraded “needs support” (the lowest rating) from “met most” expectations when compared to last year’s review cycle.



