Tesla Reacts to EV Market Dynamics: Slashes model Y prices in Europe following China adjustments

In response to uncertainties surrounding electric-vehicle (EV) demand, Tesla has implemented significant price reductions for its Model Y cars across Europe, including Germany.

This is based on a Reuters report.

This move comes on the heels of Tesla's recent price cuts in China.

The reductions aim to enhance Tesla's competitiveness in the European market amid shifting dynamics.

The adjustments, coupled with revised price targets from UBS and Wells Fargo, led to a nearly 3 per cent decline in Tesla's shares, contributing to a challenging start for the stock in 2024.

The price adjustments in Germany specifically target the Model Y Long Range and Model Y Performance, with reductions of 5,000 euros, bringing their prices to 49,990 euros and 55,990 euros, respectively.

This reflects discounts of 9 per cent and 8.1 per cent compared to their previous prices.

Additionally, Tesla cut the prices of Model Y rear-wheel drive models by 4.2 per cent.

Similar adjustments were made in other European countries, including France, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway, with price reductions ranging from 4.2 per cent to 10.8 per cent.

The rationale behind these moves was not explicitly provided, but it aligns with the broader trend of slowing EV demand, influenced by reduced state subsidies and higher borrowing costs.

Tesla's struggle in the German EV market during 2023 is noteworthy, as it faced a 9 per cent decline in new registrations, totalling 63,685 vehicles.

This contrasted with an 11.4 per cent increase in EV sales in Germany overall.

Volkswagen surpassed Tesla as the largest seller of EVs in Germany during this period, claiming a 13.5 per cent market share compared to Tesla's 12.1 per cent.

The dynamics in the German market could have influenced Tesla's decision to adjust its pricing strategy to regain market share.

Wells Fargo and UBS responded to Tesla's market challenges by reducing their price targets on Tesla's stock by more than 8 per cent and nearly 11 per cent, respectively.

These adjustments reflect the stock's decline of about 11.5 per cent in January alone.

The EV manufacturer's recent decision to halt most car production at its Berlin factory from January 29 to February 11 due to component shortages also contributed to the stock's challenges.

Tesla attributed the component issues to changes in transport routes following Red Sea vessel attacks.