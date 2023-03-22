Tech giant Apple seeking changes in India's labour laws. Here's why

American technology giant Apple is seeking changes in India's labour laws as part of its efforts to expand local production. According to a report by the news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday (March 21), regional governments are yielding to Apple's request as they are eager to snatch the iPhone assembly from China. Speaking to Bloomberg, sources said that the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, where Apple's top supplier Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is considering passing new rules that will make factory shifts more flexible.

The sources said that executives from Apple and Indian Cellular and Electronics Association lobby group, which represents the company as well as its suppliers like Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron, met with Tamil Nadu government officials over six months to push for the reforms. They added that the changes would bring local working hours on par with the iPhone factories in China.

The above moves are part of Apple's effort to shift more production away from China to countries including India. Bloomberg reported that the suggested changes include allowing factories to have two shifts of 12 hours each, instead of the previous three shifts where each shift was for eight hours.

The report said that local officials are keen to attract the business and jobs that Apple represents. It added that the suggested changes could also encourage more women to work in factories.

Labour reforms in India are rare and the country's willingness to accommodate Apple shows how badly it wants to become an electronics manufacturing hub. The sources also told the news agency on Tuesday that Apple and its suppliers are in talks to build large working women’s hostels in and around factory complexes, which would reduce travel time.

The ICEA lobby group said that the above reforms are overdue and at the heart of Make in India's policy objectives. “It helps bring more women with safety and comfort into the work environment like never before,” the ICEA added.

(With inputs from agencies)

