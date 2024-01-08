Somalia president nullifies Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal. Here are the details

In a move that has heightened regional tensions, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed into law the annulment of a contentious agreement between the breakaway Somaliland region and Ethiopia, Reuters reported.

The deal, signed on New Year's Day, involved granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in exchange for recognising Somaliland as an independent nation. The law, which was signed on Saturday, rejects the agreement that would have permitted Ethiopia to lease a strategic portion of the port of Berbera for 50 years.

Somalia, asserting Somaliland as part of its territory, vehemently opposed the accord, fearing potential conflict in the region.

"This evening, I signed the law nullifying the illegal MoU between the government of Ethiopia and Somaliland," Reuters quoted President Mohamud as saying.

Emphasising the commitment to preserve unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in accordance with international law, he did not provide specific details about the content of the new law or when it was passed by the parliament.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's aspiration to secure Red Sea access has long been a contentious issue in the Horn of Africa. The nullified agreement was part of Ethiopia's strategy to secure a 20 km stretch around the port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden, providing it access to the Red Sea. In return, Ethiopia would recognise Somaliland as an independent nation.

However, Somalia's rejection of this arrangement underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with Somalia considering Somaliland an integral part of its sovereign territory.

Abiy Ahmed's vision for Ethiopia's connection to the Red Sea has been a source of tension, with his national security adviser suggesting a potential compromise involving offering Somaliland a stake in the state-owned Ethiopian Airlines in exchange for access to the Red Sea.

Abiy's assertion in October that Ethiopia's existence is "tied to the Red Sea" reflects the significance he places on securing strategic maritime access. As of now, there has been no official response from Somaliland or Ethiopian authorities regarding the nullification of the port deal.

(With inputs from Reuters)