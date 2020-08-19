Sensex up 160 points, Nifty near 11,450

Stock Market indices were trading higher on Wednesday, tracking gains Asian peers after they climbed to a seven-month peak.

The banking index surged 0.7 percent while the pharma and auto sectors were up around half a percent each.

BSE Sensex rose 162 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 38,690 levels and the Nifty50 index hovered around the 11,450-mark.

SBI (up 2%) was the top Sensex gainer, followed by ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro (both up 1%).

The stock markets have been on an upswing despite the rising Covid-19 cases as the economy has been opening up after government allowed relaxations from Covid-19-induced lockdowns. The Sensex and Nifty are currently trading at new 5-month highs.

(With inputs from agencies)