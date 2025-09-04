Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Display, battery, camera features; US price revealed

Samsung has launched a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which offers flagship performance but at a lowerprice than the Samsung Galaxy S25. The phone is slimmer than the previous iteration of the FE series. The phone boasts AI tools,long-term software support, and a fast chip, RAM, and memory.

What's Samsung S 25 FE's price?

The Korean company hasn't releasedthe prices of the offering in India. However, the prices of the phone in the United States are out. The phone's price starts at $650 (roughly Rs 57,300). Its 8GB/256GB variant is priced at $710 (roughly Rs. 62,570) in the US.

Samsung S25 FE's features

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers premium AI features, including multimodal AI agents and personalized insights. It has become more secure due to the new Knox Enhanced Encryption Protection.

It has an upgraded 12 MP front camera with a low noise mode. With AI, users can employ generative editing to remove distractions and fill in backgrounds.

Its frame is made from Armour Aluminium. It has a 4,900mAh battery. A larger vapor chamber helps the phone remain cool during demanding tasks.

It will be equipped with One UI 8 out of the box – Samsung's latest software based on Android 16.

The phone supports 45W wired charging.

“Galaxy S25 FE plays an important role as a gateway into the broader Galaxy AI ecosystem, making these experiences more attainable for a wider range of users,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. ”With expanded personalized AI experiences and AI-powered photography and editing tools, Galaxy S25 FE empowers more people to bring greater convenience and creativity into their everyday lives.

Its display size is 6.7 inches. It is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will get seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.