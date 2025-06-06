RBI to slash cash reserve ratio: What it means for banks, borrowers, and inflation?

In a bold move to stimulate economic growth and improve credit flow, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 6 announced a significant 100 basis point (bps) reduction in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), slashing it from 4 per cent to 3 per cent.

The cut, aimed at infusing durable liquidity into the banking system, will be implemented in four equal tranches of 25 bps each, beginning on September 6 and continuing through November 29, 2025.

Announcing the decision at the end of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the staggered CRR cut is expected to inject approximately ₹2.5 lakh crore ($29.16 billion) into the banking system by the end of the year.

The governor emphasised that this step, alongside ongoing liquidity management operations, would reduce banks' cost of funds and improve monetary transmission to the credit markets.

“The ball is in the banks’ court to transmit easier financial conditions faster,” said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

In another major move, the MPC also decided to cut the benchmark repo rate by 50 bps to 5.50 per cent, marking the third straight rate cut in a row. The policy stance was revised from “accommodative” to “neutral”, signalling the central bank’s intent to shift toward a more balanced policy framework amid evolving economic conditions.

What is CRR and why does it matter?

The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) is a critical monetary policy tool used by the RBI to regulate liquidity and money supply in the economy. It mandates that commercial banks keep a certain percentage of their Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL) as cash reserves with the central bank. This portion of funds, currently earning no interest, cannot be used for lending or investment purposes.

By adjusting the CRR, the RBI influences the lending capacity of banks. A higher CRR restricts the funds available with banks for disbursing loans, while a lower CRR enhances their ability to lend, thereby impacting the overall liquidity in the financial system.

“The reduction in CRR will provide durable liquidity and reduce the cost of funds for banks, which will aid the transmission of policy rate cuts,” Malhotra said, noting that the staggered implementation gives the banking system time to recalibrate their liquidity positions.

CRR’s role in controlling inflation and boosting growth

CRR is also a powerful tool for managing inflation. In periods of high inflation, the RBI may hike the CRR to absorb excess liquidity and curb overheating in the economy. Conversely, during times of sluggish growth or low inflation, the central bank often lowers CRR to push more funds into the system, encouraging banks to lend more and stimulate investment.

The RBI's decision to reduce the CRR is a strategic move aimed at supporting the economy while the global outlook looks bleak.

India’s inflation trajectory has been on a downward trend, with the central bank revising its inflation outlook to 3.7 per cent from 4 per cent earlier—well within the targeted range.

With inflation pressures easing and the growth rate remaining below the 8-10 per cent needed to become a developed economy by 2047, the central bank appears to be front-loading monetary support.

Liquidity picture and policy rationale

The RBI has already infused ₹9.5 lakh crore ($11.08 billion) of durable liquidity into the banking system since January 2025. This sustained liquidity injection, coupled with the government’s month-end spending and the record ₹2.1 lakh crore ($21.50 billion) surplus transfer from the RBI to the government, has resulted in a significant surplus in system liquidity.

This is reflected in the Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR)—the operating target of monetary policy—which has consistently traded at the lower end of the policy corridor. With system liquidity now exceeding ₹3 lakh crore ($34.9 billion) (1.3 per cent of NDTL), market participants have noted a tepid response to the RBI’s Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions, and there is growing speculation that the central bank may scale back its daily VRR operations.

Governor Malhotra reaffirmed the RBI’s commitment to maintaining orderly liquidity conditions. “We will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and financial market conditions and take further measures as warranted,” he stated.

Impact and outlook

The CRR cut is expected to have a multi-dimensional impact. Firstly, it enhances the dispensable resources with banks, encouraging them to increase lending to businesses and consumers.

Secondly, the move will ease funding costs for banks, supporting better transmission of the repo rate cut into lower interest rates across the spectrum.

Economists believe this could spur investment and consumption at a time when global economic headwinds and weak private sector capital expenditure remain concerns. Lower lending rates may also provide relief to interest-sensitive sectors such as housing, automobiles, and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

However, analysts caution that the transmission of lower policy rates to end-borrowers often takes time.

So, the RBI’s aggressive dual action—a sizable CRR cut combined with a sharp repo rate reduction—underscores its intent to boost growth without compromising financial stability. With inflation under control and ample liquidity in the system, the central bank has created room for a calibrated push toward stronger economic momentum.