Jensen Huang's H-1B defiance: 'Nvidia won't be possible without immigrants'

Weeks after US President Donald Trump imposed a prohibitivefee of $100,000 on H-1B visa applications, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, has stated that the company will continue to sponsor visas and cover the costs of importing talent from abroad. His reported message is being seen as a measure to reassure the company's employees amid panic and confusion among tech workers on H-1B visas about their future in the United States, the world's largest economy.

Donald Trump, who has turned to protectionism since becoming the President of the US for the second time, imposed the fee on H-1B visas to attract top talent from abroad and save mid-level jobs for Americans amid job uncertaintiesdue to the artificial intelligence revolution.

Donald Trump's move is expected to worst-hit Indian IT companies, which earn a bulk of their revenues from on-site projects in the United States. Experts believeIndian IT firms may rely on local talent.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Nvidia has a significant number of employees from overseas. Huang, one of the richest people in the world, says that half of the AI researchers in the world are of Chinese origin.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Trump's move

Huang wrote in a message to staff, cited by Business Insider, that the company's success wouldn't be possible without immigration.

"As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives. And the miracle of Nvidia — built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world — would not be possible without immigration," Huang was quoted as saying by Reuters, citing the report.

He further said that legal immigration remains essential to ensuring the US continues to lead in technology and ideas.

Nvidia is powering the AI revolution by maintaining market leadership in the production of graphics cards, the chips responsible for processing AI tasks.